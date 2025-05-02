Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Richard Vobes: They Can't Get Us

Richard Vobes has become a National Treasure in the UK since CONVID. His humour, common sense and open mind have helped countless people cross the Rubicon to sanity. But what makes him tick?
Mark Attwood
May 02, 2025
I’ve been watching Richard with admiration since 2021 as his awakening unfolded along with his ever-growing audience. He has undoubtedly earned accolades in the hearts of many people and in another dimension he should rightly be doing what he does in front of millions on TV, such are his presenting skills.

I have been on Richard’s show a couple of times, but felt it was time to interview him about his journey. I hope you enjoy it and feel inspired as I do to spend an hour in this Great British man’s company.

My previous shows with Richard can be found on his channel here:

Follow Richard's work here: https://www.youtube.com/@RichardVobes

