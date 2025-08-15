Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Roundtable: Tarot by Janine, Honey C Golden, Thomas Sheridan, Ferg Power, Joe Rosati, Abby Wynne, Ian MacDermott, Vincent Carroll...

What a roundtable! Just a portion of the amazing people speaking at our LIVE event in Ireland on September 20th
Mark Attwood
Aug 15, 2025
This event is grass-roots, trans-Atlantic, Godly-goodness of the highest order.

Being there is an act of Rebellion against the Devil himself.

Bringing these incredible people together is my highest honour.

(Getting Janine to read the cards for Thomas Sheridan is also high up on my list of coolest things I’ve ever done, even if his microphone was interfered with!)

Be there if you can as tickets are limited:. See the other amazing speakers here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/rebels-across-the-pond-standard-ticket

