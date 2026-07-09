Rupert Lowe said WHAT about “Eugenics” to Joe Rogan?Mornin’ Campers!Mark AttwoodJul 09, 20261ShareRead the top 10 list of things Rupert Lowe said to Joe Rogan here:Maverick Alexander@MaverickDarbyThe 10 most INSANE moments from the Joe Rogan + Rupert Lowe conversation 🧵 1. A quarter of a million rapes 7:24 PM · Jul 8, 2026 · 22.7K Views20 Replies · 81 Reposts · 276 LikesWatch the whole shebang here: ShareMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1SharePreviousNext