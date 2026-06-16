Rupert Lowe's R*pe Gang Enquiry Report has been Released
This is What You Need to do Next...
The report is here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf
The Coleman Experience is here: https://web.archive.org/web/20260000000000*/thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com
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The truth has to come out and people must see it to stop this horror ever being allowed to happen again🙏🏻
👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 Amazing.. Well Done Rupert Lowe