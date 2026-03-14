Satanic Hotels and Child TraffickingAn X post this morning about child trafficking in Hilton Hotels triggered some memories about symbolism right in front of our faces we all need to be reminded aboutMark AttwoodMar 14, 20262434ShareQmum@Nancy023922191hwaairfan.wordpress.com/2010/10/21/the… ~ Watch the water 10:06 AM · Mar 14, 2026 · 858 Views1 Reply · 14 Reposts · 32 LikesMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe2434SharePreviousNext
These people need to be shot
A healing hotel. I like that idea mate. Frybook house # GodWins ☘️ 🌹