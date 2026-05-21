Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Rachel Vaughan's avatar
Rachel Vaughan
21m

Thank you Cathie 🥰 Central heterochromia is often mistaken as hazel colouring. I suggest looking up central heterochromia and choosing the images option in your browser. You should see a serries of examples. Compare that to your own irises. FYI I dont recommend taking pics of your irises and sharing that around, as it can be used as an identifier xxx

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Kate's avatar
Kate
27m

Having come out of a masonic, Irish Catholic, family of pedo’s…you are completely gutted when you listen to these horrific crimes against children. What an incredible, honorable, beautiful Soul…🌹

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