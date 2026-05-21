SATANIC SURVIVOR On Defeating DEMONS & Seeing LEY-LINES
Rachel Vaughan and I finally get together, and it's POWERFUL!
Rachel Vaughan is an Australian survivor of ritual abuse and a whistleblower who has gained public attention for her claims regarding the 1966 disappearance of the Beaumont children. She alleges that her father, Alan Maxwell McIntyre, was a serial killer involved in the children's abduction and that a high-level cover-up by South Australian authorities has suppressed the truth for decades.
Rachel has provided testimony to the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) regarding child trafficking and systemic corruption in Adelaide. She claims to have evidence, including hidden tunnels and bunkers in Edwardstown, linked to the Beaumont case and other crimes perpetrated by her father.
We were supposed to chat FOUR years ago, but it appears we weren’t meant to do that then!
Beyond her activism, she is a psychic medium and developer of "Sixth Science" workshops, where she teaches others to tap into their innate abilities.
You can find out more about Rachel on her website - https://www.6thscience.com and her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@rachelvaughan5992
Note YouTube’s inclusion of a wikipedia definition of “satanic panic” to downplay the importance of what Rachel and I discuss:
Also, read some of the comments!
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Thank you Cathie 🥰 Central heterochromia is often mistaken as hazel colouring. I suggest looking up central heterochromia and choosing the images option in your browser. You should see a serries of examples. Compare that to your own irises. FYI I dont recommend taking pics of your irises and sharing that around, as it can be used as an identifier xxx
Having come out of a masonic, Irish Catholic, family of pedo’s…you are completely gutted when you listen to these horrific crimes against children. What an incredible, honorable, beautiful Soul…🌹