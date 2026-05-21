Rachel Vaughan is an Australian survivor of ritual abuse and a whistleblower who has gained public attention for her claims regarding the 1966 disappearance of the Beaumont children. She alleges that her father, Alan Maxwell McIntyre, was a serial killer involved in the children's abduction and that a high-level cover-up by South Australian authorities has suppressed the truth for decades.



Rachel has provided testimony to the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) regarding child trafficking and systemic corruption in Adelaide. She claims to have evidence, including hidden tunnels and bunkers in Edwardstown, linked to the Beaumont case and other crimes perpetrated by her father.

We were supposed to chat FOUR years ago, but it appears we weren’t meant to do that then!

Beyond her activism, she is a psychic medium and developer of "Sixth Science" workshops, where she teaches others to tap into their innate abilities.

You can find out more about Rachel on her website - https://www.6thscience.com and her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@rachelvaughan5992

Note YouTube’s inclusion of a wikipedia definition of “satanic panic” to downplay the importance of what Rachel and I discuss:

Also, read some of the comments!

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