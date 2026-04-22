Say Goodby to Pain Forever?
Extraordinary stories from around the world from the work of Earth-Angel Rachel Russell, who makes a welcome return to the podcast
Get Rachel's amazing CALMFIELD Primer Cube Magnetic Array here: https://hiddenrainbow.samcart.com/products/primercube-magnetic-sculpturebowl-magnetic-array
Based in Ireland? We will have these in stock in our online shop from 22nd April here: https://live5dhealth.com/shop
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Really great conversation and fantastic testimonials.