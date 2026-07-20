Scare Event Imminent? World Cup Rituals Exposed?
Mornin' Campers!
Here's the video shared by Julie Donuts:
Here's the Doenut Factory video on World Cup Rituals:
Here's Messi avoiding eye contact with Trump:
Here's Yamin Lamal making a very good business decision:
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Aye, the Iodine could come in very useful if so. Stay frosty Mark 👊
I have in my notes from 107 a few years ago that Juan said, “aliens issue was a scam”. William Cooper was killed for speaking out, 107 was trying to let you know it was dangerous. God tells us to stay away from divination or other gods, same advice 👉is for protection. Just an opinion 🙏🩷🏜️