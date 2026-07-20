Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
1h

Aye, the Iodine could come in very useful if so. Stay frosty Mark 👊

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Camy McLaren's avatar
Camy McLaren
1h

I have in my notes from 107 a few years ago that Juan said, “aliens issue was a scam”. William Cooper was killed for speaking out, 107 was trying to let you know it was dangerous. God tells us to stay away from divination or other gods, same advice 👉is for protection. Just an opinion 🙏🩷🏜️

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