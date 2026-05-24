Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

You're a rare bird Mark...a man who has the courage to be open & authentic wrapped in humble humor..most likely the reason so many resonate with your "soul" truth bombs over coffee or a sunset...Thanks from a Yank🔥☘️!

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Patricia dickinson's avatar
Patricia dickinson
5h

Mark , if you are a Buda. You are the laughing buda.

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