Moneypenny@nic_moneypenny
SCHUMANN RESONANCE & EM ANOMALIES IN THE SKIES ABOVE
Several different sources all confirm. some very strange electromagnetic and energetic activity 👇... Displayed here as the Schumann Resonances
My body is really sensitive to this with crashing migraines and wipe out in the
Michael Bradbury @MrMBB333
THE SKY OVER TEXAS JUST TURNED COMPLETELY UNREAL
People in Round Rock, Texas were left staring at the sky after an intense burst of color suddenly lit up the atmosphere with glowing shades of pink, orange, and purple wrapped around a massive rainbow formation.
This wasn’t
11:49 PM · May 23, 2026 · 6.61K Views
7 Replies · 24 Reposts · 93 Likes
Your words always resonate. As always, thank you!🙏
Thank you, Mark.