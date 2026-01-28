Scoring Hattricks on God's Football Pitch - Matt Le Tissier
Matt Le Tissier stood up in the middle of "the thing" 5 years ago and risked his entire career...
He is one of the greatest football players in history, yet he got sacked from Sky Sports in his role as a pundit when he spoke out. In this show, we catch up on the past five years, particularly his own spiritual journey.
Grab a cuppa, you'll love this podcast.
Follow Matt Le Tissier on X here: https://x.com/mattletiss7
