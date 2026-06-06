SHOW ME THE MONEY! - The Biggest Heist in History: Your STRAWMAN.
I chat with Brooklyn freedom fighter turned film-maker Mel Carmine to discuss his new film aimed at getting the Strawman con information out to a much wider audience.
From the moment a child is born, a legal and financial identity is created — one that exists separately from the living human being.
"Show Me The Money" is a new film by Mel Carmine which investigates a controversial but widely discussed concept often referred to as the “Strawman” theory: the idea that governments and financial systems assign a legal entity to every individual at birth, represented through birth certificates, identification numbers, and registrations.
Why is a birth certificate treated as a financial document?
How does a legal identity differ from a living person?
Who benefits from the systems tied to registration, debt, and obligation?
Is human labor being collateralized without consent?
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