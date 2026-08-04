"🎬 Silence your cell phones Sit back Welcome to the Golden Age"
Mornin' Campers!
Super interesting post from the White House on X:
Here’s my original poem from 2021:
That poem is currently in my book “God Wins” which currently has SEVENTEEN 5 star reviews :-)
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Mark I think you're awesome and very insightful. Yes these obstacles are here to help. I am going to tell you one thing and you are probably going to automatically reject it. It is very confronting however it is real and it is at the crux of all our problems. And it is this - men will never be able to get us out of this mess. The imbalance of men to women is what got us into it! Honestly? I nearly heaved when I saw the white house video. Why would we care about these people AT ALL? They have nothing, absolutely nothing to offer. They've been around for years and they have the minds of insects. We should not listen to those who suggest building walls or worse, much worse, use war as solutions. Notice their solutions are totally violent? That's all they know how to do. We are in the wrong paradigm pure and simple. Everything and I mean everything about our culture is idiotic, barbaric and retarded. We have a lot of catching up to do but once we learn the essence of what is actually wrong, we will catapult forward. Notice that video had men, only men in it. It's like women's braintrust doesn't even exist. It's not even a thing. Men can talk with each other for eternity and not even notice that they don't have the input of women - the other half of humanity! I know you do listen to women and that's why you're balanced. But we must bring this to light now because men have taken us down this path and the way to get on the right path is to aim for sovereignty for all including children. It's amazing that men left women and children out. And nature. Go figure! It goes to show how men simply cannot see out of their box. There is a thing called parthenogenesis and it needs to be learned and included into the rising consciousness. I'll leave everyone to check that word out as my comment is lengthy enough but happy to discuss further.
Hi Mark, not sure if you are aware of this ... leaving link to a video that is factual just here ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ3tmCV77uA
I have not seen that before, no other media mentions it. "Legal AF" has a series of videos about it. It certainly paints a very different picture of this man. There are also talks with his niece Mary available.