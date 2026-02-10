Simple, cheap & fundamental ZETA POTENTIAL & YOUR CELLS
Don't be deceived by the simplicity of the message in this video - zeta potential is CRITICAL for our health
…and Andy Thomson has made it accessible for everyone, he even teaches (for free if you want) you how to make it yourself if you can't buy it!
More info here: https://tmas.tv/zetapotential
Hello Mark could you display Andy's email please I've been trying to purchase but for some reason it wont complete the order just a message asking me to contact the seller looked everywhere on the site but cant find his email to sort out the issue best regards Richard casino chap
Interesting, I might go for the single order. I’m not in a place to learn how to make it.