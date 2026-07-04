So, We Bought a Hotel?
Meet Frybrook House, our new project in éire
Please subscribe to the new and currently empty channel "The Healing Hotel" here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiVA9r-R-wJG2DgFhVu0nw - there will be videos there soon!
MASSIVE thanks to the amazing subscribers that invested in this project, it blows my mind we're able to do this.
We are building a new website for Frybrook House right now, in the meantime we inherited this one: https://frybrook.ie - if you are interested in booking a room, running an event or a retreat here, email me at hello@live5dhealth.com
Coming soon…
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Oh wow! How awesome! Congratulations Mark! The property is absolutely gorgeous, and I have no doubt that you will turn it into a truly magical place.
Wow that is fantastic!!! Congratulations!