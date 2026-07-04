Please subscribe to the new and currently empty channel "The Healing Hotel" here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiVA9r-R-wJG2DgFhVu0nw - there will be videos there soon!



MASSIVE thanks to the amazing subscribers that invested in this project, it blows my mind we're able to do this.



We are building a new website for Frybrook House right now, in the meantime we inherited this one: https://frybrook.ie - if you are interested in booking a room, running an event or a retreat here, email me at hello@live5dhealth.com



Coming soon…

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