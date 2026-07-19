I came to Glastonbury this weekend in search of the PhiRay machine from Dan Winter.



What I found was profound and Glastonbury, as usual, does not disappoint with it’s Magic.



Go and visit the wonderful people at https://frequency-medicine.co.uk in Glastonbury if you can.



Apologies to Tim, a member of the Glastobury team who I erroneously called Mike in this video. I thought I was doing so well remembering everyone’s name!

This image is of a poster made by Kitt which sums up what this machine can do…

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