Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Utopian Fool
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Speaking of spotlights, the "pro Fauci" narrative has gone full retard. Substack has clearly become a propaganda war zone since the start of the senate COVID hearings.

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