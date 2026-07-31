Spanish Invasion? What's Really Going On Here?
It's all about the Spotlight...Mornin' Campers!
Catch up with news on this here: https://x.com/search?q=cueta%20spain&src=typeahead_click
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Speaking of spotlights, the "pro Fauci" narrative has gone full retard. Substack has clearly become a propaganda war zone since the start of the senate COVID hearings.