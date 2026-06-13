Spanish Sacred Sites: Investigating the DOLMEN DE MENGA (under UNESCO CONTROL)
I couldn’t resisting taking a look and making a little film whilst here in Spain
Watch the film about Arbor Low here:
Watch my interview with Roger from Mudfossil University here:
Watch my walk up Carrowkeel here:
Watch Charlotte Emily Rose launch her book about the ancient wells of eire here:
Look up Jay Anderson's work here: https://x.com/TheProjectUnity
Graham Hancock's most recent interview here:
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