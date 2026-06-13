Watch the film about Arbor Low here:



Watch my interview with Roger from Mudfossil University here:



Watch my walk up Carrowkeel here:



Watch Charlotte Emily Rose launch her book about the ancient wells of eire here:



Look up Jay Anderson's work here: https://x.com/TheProjectUnity



Graham Hancock's most recent interview here:





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