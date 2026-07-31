Spiritual Awakening
Laura Eisenhower and Me on the Spiritual War
Laura Eisenhower interviews me (please excuse the sound problems, it's not bad all the way through!) about the Spiritual Awakening and reveals some of my astrological chart.
Come and see Laura Eisenhower LIVE in Ireland at our special event in September. Tickets here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/laura-eisenhower-live-in-ireland
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