Stand in the Light and Ancestral Healing Festivals

Two great events in the UK coming up you should know about...
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
May 16, 2025
9
2
Transcript

Two amazing festivals to go to in the UK this summer that are the antidote to all the satanic shite... I talk to two of my favourite people, Daz of the Daz Band and The Light Paper, and Phil Escott, drummer in the Daz Band and amazing health coach who cured his crippling arthritis with the carnivore diet. Stand in the Light and Ancestral Healing Festivals.

Links here:

Stand in the Light: https://standinthelight.uk/

Ancestral Health Festival: https://ancestralhealthfestival.com/

Share the original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1923405810501107811

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

