Stargate Wars - Everything You Need To Know!
Indigo Angel returns to the podcast with her in-depth knowledge of the interdimensional grid system and stargates to help us understand what's really going on in Iran
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https://rumble.com/v78orys-strategic-extraction-the-ssp-and-dead-or-missing-scientists.html
Here’s your “contact” for the missing scientists