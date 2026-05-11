Steven Kuhn's Plausible PLAN to Save the World from Inside America
Ex US Army combat veteran has a plan. With Math.
Steven Eugene Kuhn is a citizen who chose to step forward, not as a saviour or career politician, but as a servant. He is bound by the same standards, limits, and accountability as anyone who represents this movement.
U.S. Army combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient
30+ years running, acquiring, and scaling companies
International advisor to senior leaders across public and private sectors
Author of Unleash Your Humble Alpha, a framework for values-driven leadership
Take America Back: https://www.jointab.us/
Steven's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCAuy76rzjjrrYS4aXfkX5qQ
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