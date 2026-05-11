Steven Eugene Kuhn is a citizen who chose to step forward, not as a saviour or career politician, but as a servant. He is bound by the same standards, limits, and accountability as anyone who represents this movement.

U.S. Army combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient

30+ years running, acquiring, and scaling companies

International advisor to senior leaders across public and private sectors

Author of Unleash Your Humble Alpha, a framework for values-driven leadership



Take America Back: https://www.jointab.us/

Steven's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCAuy76rzjjrrYS4aXfkX5qQ