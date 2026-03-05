Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie clerk's avatar
Stephanie clerk
7h

I was mentally abused by a teacher in grade one and two. At the same school I recall being taken to the gym at age 8/9 they had hundred cots. The red cross and they took a bag of blood from all the kids. I remember feeling scared. Never did I say a word to my Mom.

This happened in Ontario, Canada

Can't find records. I will try Archive

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture