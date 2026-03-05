Stopping Pedophilia by Exposure
Keith Hinchcliffe's Story...
When I read this post on X I knew I had to help in any way I could:
https://x.com/hinchliffe1569/status/2022804020637700447
Here’s the interview. Please share, like and comment:
I was mentally abused by a teacher in grade one and two. At the same school I recall being taken to the gym at age 8/9 they had hundred cots. The red cross and they took a bag of blood from all the kids. I remember feeling scared. Never did I say a word to my Mom.
This happened in Ontario, Canada
Can't find records. I will try Archive