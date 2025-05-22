Structured Water & Holographic Sound Healing

I am proud to say we have the first Water Swirl (living, structured water) and Holographic sound devices in Ireland at our healing centre, and I wanted Hans and Pieter to come back on the show to explain why they are so powerful.

Yes, I am fully aware of the fact that these devices are not cheap. My intention is to get the knowledge out there and get as many adopters as possible. This way, we will bring the costs of applying this knowledge down over time and hopefully inspire others to create even cheaper versions of what these devices can currently do.

This is also why we offer our water completely free of charge to members of Live5DHealth - we know not everyone can afford to get clean, structured water into their homes so we let people fill up at our tap/water feature for nothing. It is my hope that anyone watching this with a healing centre would follow our lead because this water is FUNDAMENTAL to our healing as a species. Or even if you work in a community centre - club together and fix the water for your community! If you’re a farmer, get this water into your animals and change people’s health that way!

