Susan Ashley Channels Kassandra: "The Only Thing You Need to Fear is What You're Creating Yourself"

Kassandra embodies the spirit of the Universal Feminine. She's here to remind us of the invaluable feminine gifts: forgiveness, compassion, healing, and sharing. In a world thirsting for these qualities, Kassandra steps forward not just as a voice but as a beacon of hope. She aligns herself with the White and Blue Brotherhoods, representing their collective consciousness without claiming the title of Master. Kassandra believes in equality, not hierarchy, emphasizing our joint journey in co-creation rather than a traditional teacher-student dynamic.

Her mission? To sow seeds of hope and love across our planet. Kassandra encourages us to tap into our inner selves, uncover our purpose, and actively participate in sculpting a world brimming with peace and love. She calls for clear intentions and right actions from each of us.

With over 40 years of experience, Susan Ashley is a connoisseur in the realm of healing, having mastered 15 distinct modalities ranging from psychotherapy and hypnosis to various energy and soul healing techniques.

Her life path readings are renowned for their clarity, insight, and the breadth of possibilities they unveil. Moreover, Susan serves as a trance channel for Kassandra, offering a unique conduit to profound spiritual insights. Under the mentorship of a Peruvian shaman and through her work with Sexual Ritual Abuse (SRA) survivors, Susan honed her understanding of both benevolent and malevolent energies.

This experience has given her a unique perspective on the complexities of healing from deep trauma. As an Energetic Alchemist, she orchestrates free meditation sessions every weekend through Zoom, aiming to catalyze the creation of the New Earth. These sessions are celebrated for their transformative power. Susan has innovated a technique that harmonizes universal and worldly truths, leveraging the heart's magnetic field to manifest our collective vision for the New Earth effortlessly.

Her approach to utilizing group dynamics for co-creation not only empowers individuals but amplifies the collective endeavor. Susan's expertise is globally recognized, drawing clients from diverse sectors—ranging from vibrational healing pioneers like Ian White of Australian Bush Flower Essences and Roisin Fitzpatrick, Artist of the Light, to professionals in surgery, politics, and business.

This international acclaim has enriched her understanding of collective consciousness, further expanding her abilities. Her insights and methodologies have been featured in both international and Australian media outlets, including Woman's Day, The Sydney Advertiser, and The Daily Telegraph, and have led to appearances on Slovenian TV and a weekly radio program on 2Blu FM in Australia. Additionally, Susan has been active on YouTube since 2008, sharing over 200 videos to date, which further extends her reach and impact.

Connect with Susan here: https://www.lovelightandtruth.com/

Follow Susan and Kassandra on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/KassandraSusan

Watch my first show with Susan here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/the-fine-line-between-insanity-and-spirituality-with-susan-ashley-28th-june-2022/

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow