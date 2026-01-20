I am over the moon to be joined by a brilliant researcher known as Isaac Weishaupt today, who you will love.

I've been following Isaac's work for around a decade and he is completely brilliant.

We could have talked for hours, but I hope you love this chat and support Isaac:



His links: https://allmylinks.com/IsaacW

His YT: https://www.youtube.com/@UCarMLPQCW856nx5mQoN_PEA



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist