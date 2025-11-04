Testing Out my Reinstated YouTube channel today...
Join me and Abby Wynne where we discuss some of the issues of the day on my old, new, old YouTube channel
OK, now YT has reinstated me on my old channel, I thought it would be good to test it out with a fantastic live show with Abby (make sure you subscribe to the old, new channel when you get there).
Join us for a Group Healing Session on 19th November 2025 here: https://tmas.tv/grouphealing
Abby’s 2026 One Day at a Time Diary: https://www.abbylink.me/ODAT2026
Get on my email list here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList
Get our book Weapons of Mass Protection” here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection
So lovely to see your original channel back Mark and with Abby too.. Made me chuckle.. X