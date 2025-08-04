Sam’s onto something here!

You’re Awake.

But What Now?

You’ve seen the deception.

Chemtrails. 5G. AI moving at a rapid pace. Digital ID. All accelerated by the plandemic and scams in the medical system. Military action and the threat of global, escalating war. Tyranny in plain sight.

You know something’s deeply off with the world.

But, if you’re not careful, that awareness can turn into despair. This is by design.

The true control system isn’t just physical, it’s emotional and energetic.

It feeds on fear, guilt, shame, and hopelessness.

And the more of that we carry inside us, the more distorted the outer world appears and becomes.

That’s not imagination.

As within, so without.

As above, so below.

As the universe, so the soul.

Our collective creative power is the way through this.

