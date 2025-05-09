The Biggest Threat to Humankind Right Now? Alobar Jones Explains...

I got many requests to get Alobar back on the show, so I stayed up late to do this interview for you.

It’s difficult to ignore the confidence with which Alobar speaks about his and his teams’ work and it makes plenty of sense to me.

I think there’s a very good reason why people don’t talk about the demons that much - they have attachments themselves and get steered away from it. Talking to people like Alobar does pull them in to my life but, everytime that happens (which is every day basically) it makes me stronger. As Alobar confirms, they have only one real weapon: fear. And they are weaker than we believe.

Whatever your thoughts on what Alobar is reporting here, he is 100% right about the fact that demons are real and have infiltrated the entire planet. By watching and sharing videos like this, we are dissolving their power.

What we see in 3D reality is but a projection of what’s going on up there. I astral travel every single night, as many of you do, and although I’m not in a group like this, I promise you I’m fighting every single minute of every day to help eradicate our world of this evil as I am sure you, dear reader, is too.

When you go public about this stuff, they will try and stop you. They will find weaknesses in your armour to convince you to do things and act in certain ways. They are also master deceivers, which is why so many channellers I see are pulling in information from the wrong sources.

In my “adventures in a cosmic suit” I have seen, met and interviewed many people that are deceivers, whether they know it or not. I have fallen prey to this myself over the years, but it is all part of the process we are going through.

This process is all about getting back to source.

Getting there very similar to Frodo’s journey to Mordor. The closer he gets, the harder it becomes.

It feels like we are in the Dead Marshes at the moment, but we will prevail!

