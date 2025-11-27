Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

The costs of standing up to tyranny are huge for many...

Dr David Cartland interview 27th November 2025
Mark Attwood
Nov 27, 2025

Being an NHS Doctor and saying “no” to blatantly wrong policies which have actually killed people has cost Dr David Cartland @TheHonestDr

…more than most.

Taken to the edge of his own destruction, he is still weathering constant stalking, daily attacks, a complete lack of support from his own profession, court cases and being “struck off”.

He still stands, however, and this is his story.

He is on the right side of history and he will be vindicated.

Share the X post here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1994083551659086072?s=20

Get his books here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=dr+david+cartland&crid=1IAB2TWTVP126&sprefix=dr+david+cartland%2Caps%2C117&ref=nb_sb_noss_is

Get a consultation with his here: https://www.drdavidcartland.com/

