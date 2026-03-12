Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Corry Reid's avatar
Jennifer Corry Reid
13h

So surprised and delighted to see you on Rich’s show Mark! There’s no better person than you to shine a light on all this evil to wake the masses - you were a big hit with the audience, all very positive comments! I’m sure you’ll be a regular on the show now, Rich is such a good soul and does excellent work

Reply
Share
Jbor's avatar
Jbor
14h

Mark Attwood, you are spot on exactly 💯 correct

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture