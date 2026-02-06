The DEATH of FREEDOM and What To Do About It
Aloha! Meet the brilliant spiritual warrior in Hawaii, Michelle Melendez.
You will love her story and passion about how the good people in Hawaii are fighting back after demonic false flags and directed energy weapon attacks.
Her latest book even contains a forward from the legendary G. Edward Griffin! A wonderful soul to spend a edifying hour with today.
Link to Maui book: http://greatmauilandgrabbook.com
Death of Freedom: http://www.deathoffreedom.com
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
rather jolly good.
YOLLY GOOD