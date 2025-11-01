The Energies are Subtle But Can Hit You Like a Brick...
But we soldier on with a smile on our faces and a spring in our step...
Here’s the DMSO interview I did with Amandha Volmer if you missed it: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/the-power-of-dmso-dr-amandha-vollmer-walking-the-narrow-path-23-july-2021/
And here’s the episode I did with Julie Reed about the profound healing she gave me:
Good post, Mark. I too have a passion towards finding natural remedies.
However, there is lots of conflicting information about what’s good or bad. For example, I’ve read a lot about how bad DMSO is, but also information saying it’s good. Do be careful with administering DMSO onto your eyes. I’m sure you know this but DMSO penetrates very deeply. Any contamination will also carry deeply with DMSO.
The other issue I wanted to raise is nanotechnology in our blood is real. Administered by the vaccine but this infestation also sheds onto the unvaccinated.
The evidence from very powerful dark field microscopes is the nanotech self assembles, activated by 5G EMF.
When that nutter from WEF said humans are hack able, he was telling us the truth.
It’s an emergency.
I recently brought a PEMF triangle, which disables the nanotech.
Anyway, I’ll shut up now but feel it’s important to raise awareness because I’ve never seen you talk about this stuff.
Cheers
Your comment about the “friend” who told you that you were being used struck a chord. It seems to me that that person was acting from a place of jealousy and wanted to shut down your innate flow of love and generosity….please don’t ever let someone do that to you. Those people who accepted your invitation for posh nosh may well have come to enjoy your very generous hospitality and they knew you knew their financial circumstances. That does not mean they came to “use “ you. It just seemed to me that there was a deeper set of levels of lessons about people and yourself at play. Sometimes the people who ‘need’ to share their opinion in order to burst your bubble are the ones sharing their own reflection in words. I’m not sure I am explaining myself properly here, but in essence…Don’t change your beautiful soul response to those with less just because someone else feels inadequate. Love you💗and your generous childlike nature…..💗stay open to it 💗