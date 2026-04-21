The Great Awakening or The Great Reset?
...with Jacqui Deevoy, Abby Wynne & Digby Furneaux
In this special podcast recorded on March 17th in Boyle, Ireland, I get to interview Abby Wynne, Jacqui Deevoy and Digby Furneaux in person about the past six years and how fate has pulled us all together to answer some of the biggest questions about the past six years and the Spiritual Awakening.
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Follow Jacqui here: https://www.youtube.com/@jacqui.deevoy and here: https://x.com/JacquiDeevoy1
Get Jacqui's book here: https://bit.ly/murderedbythestate
Follow Abby here: https://www.youtube.com/@UCERq5P7DyYu7capgJHIFijw and here: https://x.com/AbbyNrgHealing and here: https://t.me/abbywynneauthor
Mine and Abby's Publishing venture here: https://104publishing.com
Follow Digby here: https://x.com/DFurneaux
Come and visit us in Boyle here: https://live5dhealth.com
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Thanks for including me in this great chat, Mark. Hugely enjoyable!
It was a very special day, thank you for inviting me x