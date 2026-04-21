Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Jacqui Deevoy's avatar
Jacqui Deevoy
8h

Thanks for including me in this great chat, Mark. Hugely enjoyable!

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Abby Wynne's avatar
Abby Wynne
10h

It was a very special day, thank you for inviting me x

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