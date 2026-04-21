In this special podcast recorded on March 17th in Boyle, Ireland, I get to interview Abby Wynne, Jacqui Deevoy and Digby Furneaux in person about the past six years and how fate has pulled us all together to answer some of the biggest questions about the past six years and the Spiritual Awakening.



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist



Follow Jacqui here: https://www.youtube.com/@jacqui.deevoy and here: https://x.com/JacquiDeevoy1

Get Jacqui's book here: https://bit.ly/murderedbythestate



Follow Abby here: https://www.youtube.com/@UCERq5P7DyYu7capgJHIFijw and here: https://x.com/AbbyNrgHealing and here: https://t.me/abbywynneauthor

Mine and Abby's Publishing venture here: https://104publishing.com



Follow Digby here: https://x.com/DFurneaux



Come and visit us in Boyle here: https://live5dhealth.com