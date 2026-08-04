Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Dianna's avatar
Dianna
10h

That is wonderful news..... I would love to come to your healing centers. It is on my bucket list. Want to see your new healing house as well. So excited for you. Thanks for all

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lucia howell's avatar
lucia howell
3h

Mark this is a wonderful, informative and beautiful manifestation in progress. You and Gary are open, learning and generating a rebirth. I have such a property in Mexico that I am selling, but this was my plan and spent time restoring but you have sparked me. I am not fluent in Spanish but I see the partnership is so lovely to collaborate in which is one of the best parts. Oh my will have to quiet the juices a bit. Love you

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