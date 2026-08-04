"The Healing House" YouTube channel launches...
...who knows where this will take us?
Episode 1 of “The Healing House” is live. Please like, share and subscribe! Thank you
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That is wonderful news..... I would love to come to your healing centers. It is on my bucket list. Want to see your new healing house as well. So excited for you. Thanks for all
Mark this is a wonderful, informative and beautiful manifestation in progress. You and Gary are open, learning and generating a rebirth. I have such a property in Mexico that I am selling, but this was my plan and spent time restoring but you have sparked me. I am not fluent in Spanish but I see the partnership is so lovely to collaborate in which is one of the best parts. Oh my will have to quiet the juices a bit. Love you