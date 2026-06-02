Steve Judd is a world-famous Astrologer with a huge YouTube following. I caught up with him to learn more about his journey with astrology, what it means to him and what it/she can tell us about humanity's future.



Connect with Steve on his website here: https://www.stevejudd.co/ and his YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@SteveJuddAstrology



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Daily updates on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood