"The Human Genome is Failing. But I am an Optimist"
Astrologer Steve Judd joins me to share his thoughts on the future of humanity.
Steve Judd is a world-famous Astrologer with a huge YouTube following. I caught up with him to learn more about his journey with astrology, what it means to him and what it/she can tell us about humanity's future.
Connect with Steve on his website here: https://www.stevejudd.co/ and his YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@SteveJuddAstrology
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Daily updates on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.