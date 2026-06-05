I am joined by my partner in Live5DHealth, Gary Kealy, from Boyle, in Ireland, to get an exciting update and to hear what the experience of welcoming over 2000 people into our centre means in terms of how we've helped people in the past three years since we opened our doors and what we've learned from the experience…



If you want to visit us, organise a retreat or bring a group of friends with you, please fill out the form on https://live5dhealth.com



If you want to open a Live5DHealth yourself, make sure you get on this email list: https://www.live5dhealth.com/franchise-opportunity/



The Air Purifier and Desktop water purifier/hydrogen machine that are on sale with massive discounts until Weds 10th June can be accessed via https://live5dhealth.com/shop