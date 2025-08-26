The King of Plant Medicine: Anthony D’Alessandro

The cannabis/CBD and psilocybin industries are full of pitfalls, as is the whole supplement industry.

How do you tell the true medicines from the mass-marketed, filler-laden, GMO crap?

Answer: you start with understanding what it is you need to look for.

“Reading the labels” should be a class at primary school, we are that bad at it.

Both cannabis and psilocybin are part of God’s creation and both have extraordinary benefits for the human body and mind.

I’d go further to say they are essential for enhanced health and healing and they are entwined with our history in ways most people don’t realise.

Mushroom symbology is literally embedded the the development of humans since the dawn of time. In fact, I don’t think we’d be here without them.

Go deeper into the effect of mushrooms on consciousness with the great Terrence McKenna:

Similar with cannabis - not the overly cross-bred GMO crap they now infuse in vapes for kids - the original plants hold a spirit that is a master healer and teacher.

But, how to harness the power of these medicines for maximum effect?

Anthony D’Alessandro has been divinely guided to work with these plants his whole life. I don’t think he had a choice, to be honest.

I’ve got him on the show to go as deep as we can in 90 mins to educate us further on how he managed to produce over 1500 formulations over the past couple of decades in his healing work.

I can tell you clearly that he has had a huge impact on my own healing journey since I met him last year, and more so in the past six months.

What he does with healing clients is one thing. What he does with his hand-made formulations is another.

