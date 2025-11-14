The KNIGHTS TEMPLAR are Returning! What Does This Really Mean for Humanity?

I am joined by the brilliant Summer Connor to dig into this fascinating and important subject today.

Connect with Summer’s work here:



Sacred Secretion: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1265972887911969

Knights Templar Conferences: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1462922697967759



Summer’s Blog on how to be a Futureproof Human: https://futureproofhuman.co.uk/



Summer is giving a Knights Templar/Holy Grail talk at this conference in 2026:

https://www.dowsingspirits.co.uk/product/earth-energies-interwoven-realms/



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

******

Daily updates on X/Twitter: https://x.com/MarkAttwood