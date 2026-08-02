The Man Who Pleaded The Fifth 111 Times Was NOT Fauci
and the General agrees with me...
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This was really interesting. Where would you recommend I read to find out more about the replacements they have been doing. I did a couple searches and didn't come up with much. I'm in Scotland. Have a VPN. Searched UK and USA without much luck
He’s long gone!