Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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LilRoo's avatar
LilRoo
10h

This was really interesting. Where would you recommend I read to find out more about the replacements they have been doing. I did a couple searches and didn't come up with much. I'm in Scotland. Have a VPN. Searched UK and USA without much luck

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Connie's avatar
Connie
10h

He’s long gone!

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