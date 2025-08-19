Ian has been a long-term friend and even visited Live5DHealth.com in Boyle, Ireland, last year from Canada.

I introduced Ian to many other podcasters because I thought his knowledge and solutions to our common health issues were profound and useful, not least because he reversed his own food-induced death sentence and biological age nearly 20 years ago, that more people needed to hear him. I’m pleased to say millions have done so in the past 5 years.

Ian has finally put his massive wisdom into easily digested video formats in what he calls “The Vault”, which you can access for just $1 (at the time of writing) from here: https://tmas.tv/ianclark

Enjoy the chat we just had here (and share it with anyone that you think needs to hear what he has to say):