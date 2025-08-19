Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Kozikowski's avatar
Margaret Kozikowski
4h

What struck me today is that Mr. Clark doesn’t look the picture of health. Five years ago he was much more vibrant. Your health looks much better Mark. Perhaps it is the stress of his recent losses. I love his products, especially the Black Seed oil, as it is much more palatable than what you would find elsewhere. His supplements are very pure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
15h

Brilliant watch, just purchased the magnesium & Iodine. The discount code for ATTWOOD didn’t work, but not sure if I was required to spend more.

Anyhow, health is wealth and I’m looking forward to trying both these products.

I’ve been taking magnesium and Iodine supplements, but not really getting any results. Activation products sound just up my street.

I was feeling shit today until I came across this video and information.

Thanks, Mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture