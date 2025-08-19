The Most Valuable Information in the World?
Ian Clark returns with a bang with advice and information that has helped me stay alive and thrive enormously over the past 5 years
Ian has been a long-term friend and even visited Live5DHealth.com in Boyle, Ireland, last year from Canada.
I introduced Ian to many other podcasters because I thought his knowledge and solutions to our common health issues were profound and useful, not least because he reversed his own food-induced death sentence and biological age nearly 20 years ago, that more people needed to hear him. I’m pleased to say millions have done so in the past 5 years.
Ian has finally put his massive wisdom into easily digested video formats in what he calls “The Vault”, which you can access for just $1 (at the time of writing) from here: https://tmas.tv/ianclark
Enjoy the chat we just had here (and share it with anyone that you think needs to hear what he has to say):
What struck me today is that Mr. Clark doesn’t look the picture of health. Five years ago he was much more vibrant. Your health looks much better Mark. Perhaps it is the stress of his recent losses. I love his products, especially the Black Seed oil, as it is much more palatable than what you would find elsewhere. His supplements are very pure.
Brilliant watch, just purchased the magnesium & Iodine. The discount code for ATTWOOD didn’t work, but not sure if I was required to spend more.
Anyhow, health is wealth and I’m looking forward to trying both these products.
I’ve been taking magnesium and Iodine supplements, but not really getting any results. Activation products sound just up my street.
I was feeling shit today until I came across this video and information.
Thanks, Mark.