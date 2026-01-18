The Mysterious Round Towers - Power Unleashed?
Irish physicist unearths the truth about the Mysterious Round Towers of Ireland and their potential to heal and strengthen everything around them?
The Mysterious Round Towers of Ireland have fascinated me since I first became conscious of them.
I read Thomas Sheridan's excellent book on the subject…
…and drove around the country to experience some of them for myself. Here are some of my own photos of one that’s about 30 minutes from where I live:
Intuitively, I always felt they were etheric chambers of some sort, harvesting energy from the ether then spreading that energy around for better crops and health of nearby people.
I couldn't prove this, of course, but then I was delighted to meet an Irish physicist Louis O'Seasnáin in Septmeber 2025 who had used his instrumentation to determine some of the properties of the Round Towers. Since then, he has used the same "ingredients" to create Atlantis Round Tower pendants.
Now, I come across a lot of pendants with "powers" but in this case it was the testimonials from people as well as Gary's (my partner in live5dhealth.com) extraordinary muscle testing.
If you want to do more research on the Round Towers themselves and to see how many different theories there are, and how many have been steered away from consciousness, I recommend starting here:
