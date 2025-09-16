I’ve met some amazing people since I started this podcast and sharing Nash with you today is something I’ve wanted to do for a while.

Gary Kealy and I met Nash during our journey to expanding the vision for Live5DHealth when we had a meeting with someone who wanted to open one in the united States earlier in the year.

We were blown away by his knowledge and clarity. Even though we’ve both been on the Sovereign path for many years now, we are still aware that we are both students in this area.

We set up Live5DHealth as a Private Members Association (PMA) - an UNincorporated entity.

We knew this was essential if we were to really heal people outside of the system but with one foot necessarily IN the system.

It was following a mantra I’ve been quoting and using for over 20 years: IMPERFECT ACTION IS ALWAYS PREFERABLE TO PERFECT INACTION (something I learned from internet marketing pioneer Ken McCarthy in Chicago, but that’s another story for another day).

We knew that Live5D was a spiritual endeavour and that it presented a remarkable opportunity to create something entirely NEW.

Gary and I are both high-risk takers and we knew we wanted to build a legacy as much as a lighthouse for others.

We initially thought that the way to expand the Live5D vision was to franchise it.

We soon learned that even the world “franchise” has multiple different definitions across multiple jurisdictions and by going through the (very expensive) process of employing lawyers and franchise experts we eventually realised we need to set up a Licensed Partnership with others who were ready to also set up a PMA so we could achieve a network of

“self-funding, physical true healing locations where people could speak freely and trade in the private”

We then learned that the vast majority of people we knew who wanted to do this with us were nowhere near ready to do it!

(We’ve had over 800 “franchise enquiries” so far)

So, we worked with the brilliant Peter Wilson, our great friend and excellent advisor in the UK for all things Sovereign, and we ran a course last year called Sovereign Mastery (you can access this anytime here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

It was a great experience running that course and we think the course we are about to run with Nash is going to be excellent beyond words as well.

