Matty and Kate from Enchanted Earth are truly magicians of the forest and in this scintillating conversation we go deep into the real healing power of mushrooms and why, I believe, their work is essential for our health and consciousness.

Truly inspirational people connected to our best friends from the Mycelium Network which came to Earth to assist us in more ways than you might realise.

To find out more about their work, go to https://tmas.tv/enchanted