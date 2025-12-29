The Secret Space Program
and why it's important to understand...
The SSP is never far from my consciousness and with the release of this presentation by Drago Reid at the Bases Project, I thought it was important to remind us all (including myself) that we need to be as versed in this information as possible to give us a wider understanding of humanity’s current predicament.
Drago Reid Spectral Warfare Codex of the Ultrasoldier:
My last interview with Alex Collier:
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear Mark, thank you for acknowledging Drako Reid, he is a truly remarkable man, who like many super soldiers in these programmes has been through so much and never get acknowledged or compensated for all they have endured and continue to endure. God bless them and may they be given their freedom to live a full and loving life. ✨🥰✨
Thank you, thank you Mark btinging up this presentation. You are both great guys!