Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Bill's avatar
Bill
2h

Once again the sheep suck in another false flag the young man killed by the police having seen a clip of the video if you've life threatening stab wounds your screaming in agony crying for help this man calmly said I've been stabbed . Maybe that changes later but what I witnessed i believe it's staged .a policeman throwing him about you would be screaming in pain .

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Carol Canda Wilson's avatar
Carol Canda Wilson
3h

As always, thank you for sharing! Enjoy your day, Mark!

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