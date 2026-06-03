The Sentinella: INSPIRING Freedom Fighting in the REAL WORLD
Mornin' Campers!
The Sentinella is a magazine promoting local businesses on the South Coast of Spain aimed at British tourists.
It's in every shop, every restaurant. You can't miss it! BUT, it's much more than that, as you'll see in this video. Hats off to the people behind this magazine, it's a great way of getting into the consciousness of people when they least expect it, and maybe it'll inspire you to do the same!
In this video I read out a column by my friend Danny who also runs the Free Folk Project, which you can read more about here: https://freefolk.co/ and here: https://www.facebook.com/thefreefolkproject/
Watch my previous interview with Dear Danny here:
If you want to send your support to the people at The Sentinella, email them here: thesentinellatropical@yahoo.co.uķ. Their website here: https://thesentinella.com/
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Once again the sheep suck in another false flag the young man killed by the police having seen a clip of the video if you've life threatening stab wounds your screaming in agony crying for help this man calmly said I've been stabbed . Maybe that changes later but what I witnessed i believe it's staged .a policeman throwing him about you would be screaming in pain .
As always, thank you for sharing! Enjoy your day, Mark!