What role does humanity play in all this? Do the spheres explain poltergeists and Bigfoot?



Patrick Jackson has certainly hit on something. Something so big, you'd be mad not to want to know what he's found as the implications of his discoveries are paradigm-shifting to say the least.



JOIN ME AND PATRICK FOR A LIVE Q AND A WEBINAR ON SUNDAY 29TH March 2026 8-11PM UK TIME HERE: https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/products/patrick-jackson-live-q-and-a-webinar



(It's "pay what you can afford" - the zoom link is sent when you purchase with your email receipt. We will be emailing a recording if you can't make it live within 72 hours)



Patrick Jackson is an IT specialist-turned-researcher and author who investigates UFO/UAP phenomena, specifically proposing that metallic spheres in Earth's atmosphere constitute an intelligent, AI-driven defence system. He is known for applying a technical, data-driven approach to the study of the "sphere network" and paranormal events.



Key details about Patrick Jackson:



Author of The Sphere Network: He wrote The Sphere Network: Unlocking Earth's Hidden Defense System (2025), which argues that observed silver spheres are part of an interconnected, technological system rather than merely extraterrestrial visitors.



Other Works: He also wrote Quantum Paranormal: A 21st Century Analysis of the Paranormal Phenomena.



Background: Jackson has a background in IT and reverse engineering, which he uses to analyze UAP data and patterns, approaching the subject with a problem-solving, analytical mindset.



Theory: Jackson, often featured on podcasts and media like Gaia, suggests these spheres are responsible for producing machine-like poltergeist activity and electromagnetic phenomena, linking the UFO and paranormal worlds through a technological hypothesis.



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

******

Daily updates on X/Twitter: https://x.com/MarkAttwood