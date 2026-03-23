Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
7h

Only last month my 85 year old Mom informed me that her mother (my granny) used to point out the orbs to her when she was a wee girl in Drumkeeran, County Leitrim ☘️ 🌹

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Christina's avatar
Christina
3h

Excellent podcast ... lifted a lot of confusion for me! I watched to the end to get absolute clarity.

Much Gratitude !!

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