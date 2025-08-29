The Truth About Autism: A Mother Speaks Out

This is the email I got which is why I decided to record this episode:

“Hi Mark, been listening to you for 4 or 5 years now. I have 2 grown up autistic sons (their childhood was a bloody nightmare!) and am feeling very frustrated by some 'awake' people putting out content suggesting that autism is a 'gift', that it's a 'higher vibrational frequency ' blah blah. Having raised my 2 autistic sons and working with a lot of autistic children (I tutor GCSE Maths and English privately) I can categorically say it's not a gift!! It's neurological damage (inflicted by the cabal on our children) with very distinct and deliberate causes which can be ameliorated or even cured by addressing and treating the biological issues which underlie it. I feel this 'it's a gift' mindset is a psyop to stop people digging and uncovering the truth about autism. After all, if it's a 'gift', what's the problem? It's a huge problem, and these children and their parents suffer intensely. The awake community seems to be a bit confused about the whole autism issue and I'd love to address it head on by examining the programming around it. For example, we have all been conditioned to applaud 'diversity', haven't we? Genius move to start calling autistic people 'neurodiverse'. Hey, it's neuro diversity! It's great! Nothing wrong here, move on. There's everything wrong! The good news though is that there's a huge amount that can be done. My children improved dramatically via biological intervention and there's simply no need for these children and their parents to suffer in the way they do. Sorry to rant but I've been researching autism and its treatment for 25 years now and have so much to say but have repeatedly experienced the blank stare when I try to explain to people how they can help their children. Thought your audience might be different and appreciate a frank chat about autism with someone who's not afraid to call out the programming? What do you think? It's a long shot but I think you perhaps share some of my views about autism from a few comments you've made. Apologies if you've already covered this stuff in one of your interviews. Let me know.

Thank you”

Also from “Jane”:

“Here's a list of some useful books. I'm sure there's a lot more out there but these were the ones that set me on the right track.

Bryan Jepson : Changing the Course of Autism

Judyth Reichenberg-Ullman : A Drug Free Approach to Asperger Syndrome and Autism

Karyn Seroussi : Unravelling the Mystery of Autism

Kenneth Bock : Healing the New Childhood Epidemics

Dr Natasha Campbell-McBride: Gut and Psychology Syndrome

Judy Converse: Special Needs Kids Go Pharm Free

Jonathan and Polly Tommey : Autism

Sally Kirk : Hope for the Autism Spectrum

Jaquelyn McCandless : Children with Starving Brains

Sidney Baker : Detoxification and Healing

Jon Pangborn : Nutritional Supplement Use for Autistic Spectrum Disorder

And 8 things about autism we got wrong...

1. We're just better at diagnosing it. No, this is just an attempt to hide the fact that it's rising at a disastrous rate, which should be a massive red flag. Those of us who are in our forties and fifties, if we look back to our childhood, how many children can we remember who banged their heads on the desks? Who were non-verbal? Who had such crippling anxiety that they couldn't think straight? Our own lived experience should be enough to prove that something is damaging the health of our children, despite what 'official wisdom' says.

2. They are just wired differently. Well, they may be, but their digestive systems are also different. So are their immune systems. And their nervous systems. So it makes no sense to focus on their 'wiring'. Multiple bodily systems are malfunctioning. This is just a misleading framework to allow people to believe that nothing is wrong, therefore nothing needs to be done.

3. It's a lifelong neurological disorder which has no treatment. It's much more than just a neurological disorder; the whole body and all its systems are involved. And there absolutely is treatment - any improvement in the person's overall health will lead to improvements in autistic symptoms. And for some people, the improvements reach a point that the person no longer meets the criteria for a diagnosis of autism.

4. It's disrespectful to say it's a problem. If someone is suffering, and there are proven, safe methods to alleviate that suffering, how is it disrespectful to address them? If someone's arm is bleeding, and you take steps to heal the injury, are you being disrespectful? It's the opposite - you are being disrespectful if you look the other way just because someone in perceived authority told you it would be rude to try to help!

5. It's just a behavioural disorder. No, it's much more than that. The behavioural problems are an expression of the biological damage. If the whole body is toxic and compromised of course that will impact on behaviour, particularly in children who are just learning how to navigate the world. This is another blind alley designed to stop people from finding the truth - if there's injury, then there's a reason and most probably a way to heal.

6. There's nothing wrong with being autistic, it's simply a label the deep state uses for children who don't fit into the mold. Try telling that to a child who can't eat or sleep normally, whose nervous system is on a knife edge, who is hypersensitive to light, sounds and smells, who is chronically anxious and has no friends. Or try telling it to their parents.

7. It's a gift. For whom is it a gift? For the children? For their parents? If it was a gift why do many of the traits disappear when the person improves their health? I think this is a new age psyop to snare the sort of people who might start digging...tell them these children are spiritually unique and watch their suspicions turn into complacency.

8. There's no known cause. There are multiple causes - and they've all been known for decades!! Vaccines, overuse of antibiotics, Caesarean section, prematurity, early trauma, toxic food, heavy metal contamination etc etc. Multiple causes and multiple ways to improve.”

Here’s Tump and RFK Jnr discussing autism this week: https://rumble.com/v6y4lm4-i-think-we-already-know-what-is-causing-autism-in-children.html