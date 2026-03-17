The Truth About St Patrick?
...on St Patrick's Day
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Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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When Joe public finally realise all of our celebrations are pretty much satanic rituals the organisations who profit commercially from them will back fire in their faces, sooner rather than later in my opinion.
Yes Love The Truth!!!🍀🎶👍