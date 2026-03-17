Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Peacock's avatar
Craig Peacock
5h

When Joe public finally realise all of our celebrations are pretty much satanic rituals the organisations who profit commercially from them will back fire in their faces, sooner rather than later in my opinion.

Reply
Share
Suzanne Crane's avatar
Suzanne Crane
5h

Yes Love The Truth!!!🍀🎶👍

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture