I welcome Kristina Locke back to the show for the first time in three years because her inspiring work into Ayurvedic superfoods has led her to solving some issues that many of her clients have, namely peeing in the middle of the night and sleeping soundly using a unique fusion of liposomal technology with some of the most valuable natural substances on Earth.

We also talk about the dangers of artificial sweeteners being in EVERYTHING (which you probably already know) but I did learn something about Stevia (which has been plugged as a safe and natural sweetener) which I did not know! It’s an ingredient that my kids often point to as “safe” when they are justifying their consumption of the crap we call “soft drinks”.

In reality, we should call them “Soft-Kill Drinks”.

I have been testing Kristina’s new sleep and vitality elixirs for a few days now, and they have blown me away. If you have any trouble sleeping at night, peeing in the middle of the night, suffering from energy slumps in the day, hormonal balance, or finding shilajit difficult to swallow, you’ll love this show.

